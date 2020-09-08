0
Tuesday 8 September 2020 - 23:47

Iran Says Determined to Interact with World, Defend Rule of Law against US

Story Code : 885124
Iran Says Determined to Interact with World, Defend Rule of Law against US
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Ali Rabiee said the recent visits to Iran by the IAEA director general and a Swiss delegation mark a new stage in the promotion of Iran’s constructive international interaction.

Regardless of Washington’s threats and meaningless shows, Iran is resolved to continue interaction with all countries and international organizations with respect and goodwill in order to defend the rule of law and common norms alongside other nations in defiance of the unprecedented American lawlessness, the spokesman was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Rabiee said an increase in Iran’s diplomatic activities indicates the US’ failure in carrying out the destructive plots that are aimed at ruining the JCPOA, multilateralism, and international regulations.

Apart from the constant efforts to build trust as the basis of constructive and effective foreign relations, Iran is pushing to enhance trade ties and remove the obstacles to economic cooperation with the other countries in a new round of active diplomacy, he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
8 September 2020
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
8 September 2020
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
8 September 2020
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
7 September 2020
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
7 September 2020
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
7 September 2020
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
7 September 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
6 September 2020
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
6 September 2020
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
6 September 2020
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
6 September 2020
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
5 September 2020