Tuesday 8 September 2020 - 23:48

PM-designate Adib Meets Italian PM

Talks reportedly touched on the bilateral relations between the two countries and means to develop them in all domains.

During the meeting, Premier Conte wished the designated PM success in his new mission and the formation of a new government as soon as possible.

PM-designate Adib, in turn, thanked the Italian prime minister for the immediate assistance provided by his country to Lebanon in the wake of the Beirut Port explosion, appreciating Italy’s standing by Lebanon’s side at this delicate stage it is passing through.
