Wednesday 9 September 2020 - 00:26

Trump Fails To Get Reporter to Remove Mask at News Conference

Trump stopped Mason as he began to ask the first question, saying "you're going to have to take that off, please." He gestured to the space between the reporter and the podium, inquiring, "you're...how many feet are you away?"

Mason replied that he would just speak louder to counter the effects of the mask.

Trump was not satisfied with this response, telling the reporter his voice was "very muffled" with the face covering, "so if you would take it off, it would be a lot easier."

Mason raised his voice and repeated his offer to speak louder, asking "is that better?"

Trump sighed saying, "it’s better. Yeah, it’s better."

Later in the news conference, Trump remarked that one reporter who did remove his mask sounded "so clear. As opposed to everybody else, where they refuse."

This is not the first time that Trump has requested a reporter take off his or her mask so that he could hear a question more clearly, but his disappointment with Mason's response was notable.
