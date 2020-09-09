Trump Fails To Get Reporter to Remove Mask at News Conference
Story Code : 885129
Trump stopped Mason as he began to ask the first question, saying "you're going to have to take that off, please." He gestured to the space between the reporter and the podium, inquiring, "you're...how many feet are you away?"
Mason replied that he would just speak louder to counter the effects of the mask.
Trump was not satisfied with this response, telling the reporter his voice was "very muffled" with the face covering, "so if you would take it off, it would be a lot easier."
Mason raised his voice and repeated his offer to speak louder, asking "is that better?"