Wednesday 9 September 2020 - 00:28

Iranian Parliament Speaker: Martyr Soleimani Prevented Terrorism from Reaching Europe

Story Code : 885130
Head of Iran’s parliament, the Islamic Shura Council, Mohammad Baqir Qalibaf, condemned during his meeting with the Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, “the crime of assassinating Qassem Soleimani at the hands of the American military forces,” stressing that the “Americans are well aware that the price of this crime is their exit from the region, which will be achieved soon.”

“Martyr Soleimani’s efforts prevented terrorism from reaching Europe, and despite that, America has assassinated him,” Qalibaf stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he made clear that “Breaking the covenant regarding the nuclear deal is a bitter memory in the minds of Iranians, and we expect compensation for that,” stressing that the Iranian people, against the backdrop of the unilateral US embargo, have become pessimistic about this country.

Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd, 2020 at US President Donald Trump’s direct command.
