Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day

Islam Times - Yemeni revolutionary forces early on Wednesday targeted Saudi airport of Abha for the third day in a row.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Qasef K2 explosive-laden drones hit sensitive military targets at Abha Airport.“The strikes were accurate and come in retaliation to aggression escalation, crimes and blockade,” Saree said.Earlier at dawn on Tuesday, Yemeni revolutionaries targeted the same airport with Sammad drones. The airport was also targeted late Sunday.Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.The Arab impoverished country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.