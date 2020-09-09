UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
Story Code : 885253
The ceremony, dubbed by the White House as the Abraham Accords, will be the first Middle East White House ‘peace’ signing in 26 years, according to a senior administration official.
Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will likely lead the Zionist delegation, the official said, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed will lead the Emirates delegation. It's expected to be attended by world leaders from other countries in the region but the exact list of attendees is still in the works, an administration official noted.
Commenting on the news, UAE ambassador to the US Yousuf al Otaiba said, "We look forward to the ceremony on 15th. This historic breakthrough will open a new chapter in opportunities and stability for the region. Now that annexation is off the table, we can work together on building upon this solid foundation of ‘peace’."