UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week

Islam Times - The White House will host a signing ceremony between the United Arab Emirates [UAE] and the Zionist entity to document a new US-brokered normalization deal, several US administration officials said on Tuesday.

The ceremony, dubbed by the White House as the Abraham Accords, will be the first Middle East White House ‘peace’ signing in 26 years, according to a senior administration official.Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will likely lead the Zionist delegation, the official said, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed will lead the Emirates delegation. It's expected to be attended by world leaders from other countries in the region but the exact list of attendees is still in the works, an administration official noted.Commenting on the news, UAE ambassador to the US Yousuf al Otaiba said, "We look forward to the ceremony on 15th. This historic breakthrough will open a new chapter in opportunities and stability for the region. Now that annexation is off the table, we can work together on building upon this solid foundation of ‘peace’."