Iran Condemns Terror Attack on Afghan VP Saleh

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned a terrorist attack targeting the convoy of Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh denounced the assassination attempt as a move made by the enemies of Afghanistan's peace and stability given the imminence of intra-Afghan negotiations.At least 10 people have been killed and more than 15 other wounded in Kabul after a roadside bomb targeted the convoy of Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning. The VP has escaped the attack unharmed.Saleh, a former intelligence chief and an outspoken Taliban critic, has survived several assassination attempts, including one on his office last year ahead of presidential elections that killed 20 people.