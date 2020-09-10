0
Thursday 10 September 2020 - 00:47

“Ofer” Prison... The Jailer and “Coronavirus” Threaten Palestinian Prisoners’ Lives

Story Code : 885360
“Ofer” Prison... The Jailer and “Coronavirus” Threaten Palestinian Prisoners’ Lives
The Palestinian Prisoner’s Club said that the danger to the fate of prisoners increased as they were facing the jailer and the pandemic. And what increased the risk is that the prison administration, which was using the pandemic as a method of oppression and torture, was the only one to talk about the prisoners’ infections.

The Club drew attention to that “Since the end of last August, 14 new cases had been recorded in “Ofer” Prison, and these cases were part of a total 24 cases that had been recorded among prisoners since the start of the pandemic, which included two prisoners whose infections had been detected one day after their release.”

The Club stressed that the international human rights institutions, atop of which is the International Red Cross, should take responsibility for this dangerous development that needs doubled effort and pressure on the occupation to allow a neutral medical committee to oversee the prisoners’ results and tests, and to stop the daily arrests that constitute, along with the contact between prisoners and guards, and the frequent transfers, the main sources of the prisoners’ infection with coronavirus.

It is worth noting that the occupation transformed some sections of the prison to quarantine centers, where even the minimum conditions of healthcare are not available. Additionally, the infected prisoner faces a more difficult isolation process and hard life conditions in those centers.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Club renewed its call for releasing sick, elderly, or child prisoners with the continued spread of the pandemic, and for making pressure to allow a neutral international medical committee to participate in the examination of the prisoners to make sure they are safe.
Related Stories
Bahrain Political Prisoners Struggle With Coronavirus Risks As They’re Denied Freedom
Meanwhile, prisoners as a spectrum of citizens are at risk as they are kept in confined prison conditions. In prisons, where there is no way the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day
Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day
9 September 2020
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
9 September 2020
Afghan VP Lightly Wounded in Deadly Kabul Blast
Afghan VP Lightly Wounded in Deadly Kabul Blast
9 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
8 September 2020
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
8 September 2020
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
8 September 2020
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
8 September 2020
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
7 September 2020
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
7 September 2020
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
7 September 2020
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
7 September 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
6 September 2020