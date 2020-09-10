0
Thursday 10 September 2020 - 12:08

Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree read the following statement:

With God’s support, the Yemeni Armed Forces Propelled Air Fore and Rocketry Force carried out a joint operation that targeted an important target in the Saudi enemy’s capital, Riyadh, using a Zolfiqar ballistic missile and 4 Sammad-3 drones.

This targeting comes in response to the continued escalation by the enemy and its continued blockade against our dear nation.

We promise the criminal and aggressor Saudi regime with more painful operations had it continued its aggression and blockade against our great nation and dear people.

The Yemeni resistance has been carrying out distinguished military operations over the course of the war against Yemen, most notably in the past two years in which it has been inflicting heavy material and humanitarian losses upon the forces of aggression.

Yemen has been under a brutal Saudi-led military aggression since March 2015. The Saudi war has taken a heavy toll on the impoverished country’s infrastructure, population and economy.

The United Nations refers to the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than half of hospitals and clinics destroyed or closed and millions of Yemenis on the brink of famine.
