Thursday 10 September 2020 - 23:32

Iran Warns Americans to Leave Army Maneuver Zone

Story Code : 885513
The Spokesman for the Army’s “Zolfaqar 99" Joint Exercise said on Thursday that during the wargame, the Iranian forces have witnessed the concentrated activity of American drones to gather information from the exercise area.

“These activities were detected by the army’s signal detection systems, and the drones were warned by the air defense,” added Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.

He noted that after they understood the surveillance, reconnaissance, and defense systems of the army are prepared, the Americans were forced to take their drones out of the area, according to IFP.

Iran’s Army is conducting the joint maneuver for three days in the country’s southern waters and in international waters.
