A Deepening Normalization: Emirati Sports Investment in the Zionist entity

Islam Times - In the light of the agreement of humiliation and shame between the UAE and the “Israeli” enemy, the entity’s “Israel” News 24 website mentioned, citing Emirati sources that Emirati businessmen are planning to invest in the “Israeli” Beitar Jerusalem Football Club, known for its extremist stances.

The site claimed that “the club’s fans refused seeing Arab or Muslim players among the team members, but the team owner Moshe Hogeg was hardly trying to make a dramatic change in these racist behaviors, which characterize the supporters’ group called ‘La Familia’, and to turn them into a more ‘tolerant’ group”.According to the Emirati sources, a series of meetings between Emirati investors and Hogeg is supposed to take place in the coming days. In case the deal was sealed, it will be the first Emirati investment in the sport arena in the occupied territories.