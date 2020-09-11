0
Friday 11 September 2020 - 00:10

Portland Slaps Wide Ban on Use of Facial Recognition Tech

Story Code : 885515
Portland Slaps Wide Ban on Use of Facial Recognition Tech
Under the new rules, city bodies, including the Portland police, will not be allowed to use the technology, which identifies individuals by their faces using photos or footage.

Crucially, the ban will also apply to private enterprises working with the public, such as shops and restaurants.

The new rules, approved unanimously by the city council, still allow using the technology in private locations not meant for the general public, such as one's own residence.

The city's Mayor Ted Wheeler – who had to move apartments because of the threat of rioters – said the technology prompted a number of concerns, including that it could be used against those engaging in protests.

"Technology exists to make our lives easier, not for public and private entities to use as a weapon against the very citizens they serve and accommodate," he said, as cited by CNN.

Portland has been rocked by unrest, frequently escalating into riots, for more than 100 nights, with police arresting dozens of protesters and rioters.

This, along with the perceived lack of response on behalf of the authorities, landed the city on the list of locations US President Donald Trump has earmarked for possible federal funding slashes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
10 September 2020
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
10 September 2020
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
10 September 2020
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
9 September 2020
Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day
Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day
9 September 2020
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
9 September 2020
Afghan VP Lightly Wounded in Deadly Kabul Blast
Afghan VP Lightly Wounded in Deadly Kabul Blast
9 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
8 September 2020
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
8 September 2020
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
8 September 2020
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
8 September 2020
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
7 September 2020