0
Friday 11 September 2020 - 00:21

Ansarullah Spokesman to UK Ambassador: Yemenis Reject All Foreign Interventions

Story Code : 885516
Ansarullah Spokesman to UK Ambassador: Yemenis Reject All Foreign Interventions
Abdu Salam stressed that the statements made by the UK ambassador reflect the failure of the aggression on Yemen in turning Yemen to be ruled by foreign embassies and intelligence officers.

Ansarullah spokesman maintained that the UK statements came during a meeting with a number of Yemeni mercenaries who are ready to abandon their nation and all its resources in favor of whichever party for the sake of gaining money.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement blasted the Arab League for rejecting the Palestinian proposal to condemn UAE normalization agreement with ‘Israel’, stressing that has turned to be a cheap puppet used by Riyadh& Abu Dhabi.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
10 September 2020
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
10 September 2020
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
10 September 2020
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
9 September 2020
Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day
Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day
9 September 2020
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
9 September 2020
Afghan VP Lightly Wounded in Deadly Kabul Blast
Afghan VP Lightly Wounded in Deadly Kabul Blast
9 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
8 September 2020
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
8 September 2020
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
8 September 2020
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
8 September 2020
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
7 September 2020