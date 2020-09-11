Ansarullah Spokesman to UK Ambassador: Yemenis Reject All Foreign Interventions

Islam Times - The spokesman of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Mohammad Abdul Salam, stressed that the Yemeni people rejects all the blatant interventions and instructions from all the foreign parties.

Abdu Salam stressed that the statements made by the UK ambassador reflect the failure of the aggression on Yemen in turning Yemen to be ruled by foreign embassies and intelligence officers.Ansarullah spokesman maintained that the UK statements came during a meeting with a number of Yemeni mercenaries who are ready to abandon their nation and all its resources in favor of whichever party for the sake of gaining money.Meanwhile, Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement blasted the Arab League for rejecting the Palestinian proposal to condemn UAE normalization agreement with ‘Israel’, stressing that has turned to be a cheap puppet used by Riyadh& Abu Dhabi.