Islam Times - Dozens of Zionist settlers, guarded by the enemy’s well-armed cops, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Talmudic rituals in a provocative manner, according to local sources.

The sources pointed out that the extremist rabbi, Yehuda Glick, held a video conference with another rabbi to “blow the horn”inside the Holy Mosque.According to the sources, the extremist settlers provided explanations to the settler groups and spent a long time inside the Holy Shrine.