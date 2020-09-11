Kremlin Confirms Lukashenko's Visit to Russia on September 14

Islam Times - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would pay a visit to Russia on September 14, and added that no documents are expected to be signed following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Yes, Lukashenko's visit will really be held on Monday, September 14. This will be a working visit, he will communicate with President Putin," Peskov told reporters, Sputnik reported.When asked if any joint documents are expected to be signed following the meeting, the Kremlin spokesman said "no.""Perhaps, we will brief you on the key results of the negotiations, we will certainly try to do it," Peskov added, when asked about statements for the press.The Kremlin spokesman confirmed that the opening remarks of the presidents would be broadcast.The visit comes as Belarus is experiencing waves of protests following the presidential election in August. The election resulted in President Alexander Lukashenko being reelected for his sixth term, according to official data.The opposition leaders did not recognize the results, claiming Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true victor. They set up the Coordination Council to organize a new presidential election and then a peaceful transfer of power from Lukashenko.