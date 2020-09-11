0
Friday 11 September 2020 - 12:17

Kremlin Confirms Lukashenko's Visit to Russia on September 14

Story Code : 885602
Kremlin Confirms Lukashenko
"Yes, Lukashenko's visit will really be held on Monday, September 14. This will be a working visit, he will communicate with President Putin," Peskov told reporters, Sputnik reported.

When asked if any joint documents are expected to be signed following the meeting, the Kremlin spokesman said "no."

"Perhaps, we will brief you on the key results of the negotiations, we will certainly try to do it," Peskov added, when asked about statements for the press.

The Kremlin spokesman confirmed that the opening remarks of the presidents would be broadcast.

The visit comes as Belarus is experiencing waves of protests following the presidential election in August. The election resulted in President Alexander Lukashenko being reelected for his sixth term, according to official data.

The opposition leaders did not recognize the results, claiming Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true victor. They set up the Coordination Council to organize a new presidential election and then a peaceful transfer of power from Lukashenko.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
11 September 2020
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
11 September 2020
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
11 September 2020
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
10 September 2020
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
10 September 2020
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
10 September 2020
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
10 September 2020
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
9 September 2020
Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day
Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day
9 September 2020
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
9 September 2020
Afghan VP Lightly Wounded in Deadly Kabul Blast
Afghan VP Lightly Wounded in Deadly Kabul Blast
9 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
8 September 2020