Syrian air defenses thwarted an Israeli attack on the northern city of Aleppo early on Friday.

Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying that at 1:30 on Friday Israeli enemy targeted the vicinity of Aleppo city with several missiles.“Our air defenses downed most of the missiles,” the agency quoted the military source as saying.Syrian news outlets reported the strikes hit unspecified targets in the town of al-Safirah, southeast of Aleppo.Israeli occupation army did not comment on the attack. It usually neither confirms nor denies its strikes in Syria.