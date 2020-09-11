Trump to Announce Normalization Deal between Bahrain and ‘Israel’

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a normalization agreement between Israel and Bahrain, Israeli media reported.

The Jerusalem Post cited a source in the know who confirmed that Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa would be in Washington ahead of a White House ceremony on Tuesday where the Zionist entity and the United Arab Emirates will formally establish ties.Times of Israel also reported the issue, with the Israeli daily citing two officials who said that Trump will make the announcement at the White House at 1 p.m. Eastern time.“You’ll be hearing other countries coming in over a relatively short period of time. And you could have peace in the Middle East,” Trump told a White House news conference on Thursday.Trump said it was possible another country could soon join the diplomatic accord between the Zionist entity and the United Arab Emirates. However, he did not disclose the name of the country that might be the next to join, but predicted that Saudi Arabia would eventually do so.Trump is going to host a signing ceremony next Tuesday that will include delegations from Tel Avivi and Abu Dhabi.“Next week at the White House we’ll be having a signing between the UAE and Israel, and we could have another country added into that. And I will tell you that countries are lining up that want to go into it,” Trump said.