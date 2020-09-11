0
Friday 11 September 2020 - 23:18

Blast in Tehran Province Reportedly Kills One, Damages Buildings

Blast in Tehran Province Reportedly Kills One, Damages Buildings
“An explosion on Tohid Street, south of Nasimshahr, took place in a battery shop. One person was killed and at least 10 people were injured. Ten cars and 30 buildings were badly damaged as well,” state TV reported, according to Reuters.

Videos and photos from the scene of the explosion have been shared online.

According to the Director of the Crisis Department in Tehran, the explosion was caused by the detonation of batteries at a factory, journalist Zahid Abbas reported.

Nasimshahr is the capital of Baharestan County in Iran’s Tehran Province.
