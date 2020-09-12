US Sanctions Not to Change Anything in Reality: Hezbollah

Islam Times - Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement in Lebanon said that the US sanctions imposed against Lebanon do not change anything in reality.

Speaking in an interview with RT News Network on Fri., Sheikh Naeem Qassem said that the United States intends to force Lebanon to change its policy through sanctions but the Lebanese people do not accept the US request.He pointed to the US sanctions imposed against Lebanon and described the US move as a “blatant aggression” against Lebanon.In response to a question on the US sanctions imposed against Lebanese individuals and institutions under the pretext of having links with Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement especially last week's sanctions imposed against several Lebanese ministers, he stated that sanctions will not change the equation for the Lebanese people who want freedom of their land and will never accept the US policy imposed on Lebanon.Elsewhere in his remarks, Sheikh Naeem Qassem reiterated that US sanctions do not change anything in reality and will probably increase resistance among allies of the Resistance Movement.When the United States became incapable of exploiting its mercenaries and was frustrated by Israeli attacks against Lebanon, it turned to the policy of sanctions, but they (US) should know that sanctions against any person or institution in Lebanon will never change policy of Lebanese people, Naeem Qassem continued.The other purpose of the US sanctions is to keep Lebanon under pressure and when the Americans agreed with the French plan, they wanted Lebanon not to collapse completely.Regarding the possible impact of US sanctions against ministers of Amal (hope) Movement on the formation of future government, he stated that sanctions are not a new issue and in general, formation of the government in Lebanon has little to do with sanctions.In the previous governments, allies of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement had been sanctioned by the US, he underlined.Regarding the formation of Lebanese government, the Deputy Secretary General of Hezbollah said that Hezbollah accompanies with a government which has more political groups taken membership in it and does not accept the formation of a future government from among independent individuals.Following its hostile policies against Lebanese Resistance and nation, the US administration placed two former Lebanese officials on the sanctions list claiming that the move was due to the minister’s support for Hezbollah.