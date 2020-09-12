Terror Groups Plotting for another Provocative Chemical Attack in Syria: Russia

Islam Times - The Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group is preparing provocations with the use of poisonous substances in the southern part of Syria's Idlib, the Russian military said.

"The Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties received information about the preparation of a provocation using poisonous substances in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zoneby the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham," The deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said.He also said that, according to available information, the terrorists plan to shoot videos in the area of ​​the Jabal Zawiya height with the involvement of foreign media reporters for the subsequent dissemination of publications on the Internet, and Middle Eastern and Western media accusing the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians, Sputnik reported.This is not the first time when warnings come about possible video provocations on chemical attacks allegedly conducted by the Syrian military. In February, Russian Defence Ministry said that the White Helmets have filmed fake videos in cooperation with the terrorists, showing alleged consequences of the Syrian Air Force's attack involving some "unidentified chemical weapon".Syria has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons after having them destroyed as part of a Russia-brokered agreement with Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in 2013. The government has accused militants of staging chemical attacks, which have then been used by Western powers to justify military activities on Syrian territory.The Syrian war on terror has been ongoing since 2011, with President Bashar Assad’s forces fighting against different insurgent groups. The Astana trio, which includes Russia, Turkey and Iran, has been trying to bring the conflicting sides together to achieve peaceful settlement since the first meeting in Astana (now Nur Sultan) in January 2017.