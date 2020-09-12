0
Saturday 12 September 2020 - 14:16

Iranian Army Wraps Up War Game in Southern Waters

The drill, codenamed Zolfaqar-99, had begun on Thursday with forces from various units in attendance, including the Ground Force, Navy, Air Force, and Air Defense.

The drill zone covered an area of 2 million square kilometers in eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran Coast, Sea of Oman, and northern parts of the Indian Ocean, down to the 10-degrees latitude.

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the exercise, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said a broad range of homegrown equipment was utilized in the war game, including submarines, drones and missiles.

The commander said the massive drill has assured the people of Iran that the Armed Forces are fully prepared to protect the national interests.

The message of the war game for the ill-wishers is that they should never test the Islamic Republic of Iran and avoid miscalculations, otherwise they would “receive a regrettable response”.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.
