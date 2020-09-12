Iraqi Forces Kill 4 Daesh Ringleaders in Samarra

Islam Times - Iraqi troops and fighters from Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) managed to kill four senior leaders of the Daesh terror group in northern areas of the Arab country.

According to Shafaq News, four of the "most important" leaders of Daesh were killed in a joint operation by Iraqi forces.The report added that two of them were wearing explosive belts, in Samarra district, in northern Iraq.In recent months, suspected Daesh militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin (north), and Diyala (east), known as the “Triangle of Death”.In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in some areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.The Iraqi army and popular forces continue to carry out frequent operations against the terror group in these parts of the country.