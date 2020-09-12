0
Saturday 12 September 2020 - 15:20

Afghan Talks with Taliban Kick Off in Doha

Story Code : 885869
Afghan Talks with Taliban Kick Off in Doha
It is also the US’s longest overseas military action, vexing three successive US presidents.

Officials, diplomats and analysts say that although getting both sides to the negotiating table was an achievement in itself, it does not mean, however, that the path to peace will be easy.

“The negotiations will have to tackle a range of profound questions about the kind of country Afghans want,” Deborah Lyons, the UN special representative for Afghanistan, told the UN security council this month.

The talks opened with an inauguration ceremony that was to be attended by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. It is taking place a day after the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the US that triggered its occupation of Afghanistan.

US forces intervened in Afghanistan on the orders of president George W Bush a month after the attacks to hunt down their mastermind, Osama bin Laden, a Saudi who had been given sanctuary by the country’s radical Taliban rulers. They initially offered mainly air support to the Taliban’s local enemies.

The Taliban regime was quickly toppled, but they regrouped and have since waged an insurgency that has sucked in Afghanistan’s neighbors and troops from dozens of countries, including NATO forces.

Negotiations to broker a comprehensive peace deal were envisaged in a troop withdrawal pact signed between the US and the Taliban in February in an attempt to find a political settlement to end the war.

After months of delay, a dispute over the Taliban’s demand for the release of 5,000 prisoners was resolved this week.
Comment


Featured Stories
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
US ‘Spy’ Captured Near Venezuelan Oil Refining Complex: Maduro
US ‘Spy’ Captured Near Venezuelan Oil Refining Complex: Maduro
12 September 2020
Saudi Officials Must Testify in 9/11 Lawsuit, Says US Judge
Saudi Officials Must Testify in 9/11 Lawsuit, Says US Judge
12 September 2020
Terror Groups Plotting for another Provocative Chemical Attack in Syria: Russia
Terror Groups Plotting for another Provocative Chemical Attack in Syria: Russia
12 September 2020
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
11 September 2020
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
11 September 2020
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
11 September 2020
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
11 September 2020
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
10 September 2020
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
10 September 2020
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
10 September 2020
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
10 September 2020
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
9 September 2020