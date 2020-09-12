Daesh Affiliates Seize Two Islands in Mozambique

Islam Times - Terrorists affiliated with Daesh [the Arabic acronym for Takfiri ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] in northern Mozambique seized two tiny islands in the Indian Ocean, threatening sea traffic in an area where a multi-billion-dollar offshore gas exploration project is under development.

The seizure of Mecungo and Vamisse islands comes a month after the terrorists occupied the strategic port town of Mocimboa da Praia, which was used for cargo deliveries for the development of the gas project.Witnesses said the terrorists arrived in small fishing boats at night Wednesday and removed people from their houses before torching them.They ordered residents to leave the islands mostly inhabited by internally-displaced people who fled their villages on the mainland where attacks have escalated.“They got us together and told us to run away if we want to live. I think everyone left the island,” one witness told AFP.Meanwhile, government forces are still battling to retake the Mocimboa da Praia port since it was occupied on August 12.The Takfiri terrorists have carried out attacks in the region since 2017, displacing more than 250,000 people and killing at least 1,500.There have been a growing number of attacks by terrorist groups in former colonized countries across East and Central Africa amid the persistent presence of foreign military forces to protect their interests in the mineral-rich yet very impoverished nations.