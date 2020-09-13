Al-Wefaq Deputy S-G: Bahraini-Israeli Normalization is a Shame

Islam Times - Al-Wefaq Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Hussein Al-Daihi, criticized the “treaty of shame between the Bahraini regime and Zionist entity”.

“The treaty of shame was signed between the Bahraini regime and the Zionist entity. This abnormal behavior in surrendering our central cause is not strange nor surprising, but they overlooked the historical path of those who preceded them and it will lead them to the trash heap of history.”On Friday, September 11, the US President Donald Trump announced an agreement between Bahrain’s official regime and the Israeli entity to establish full diplomatic relations between them.