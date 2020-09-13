0
Sunday 13 September 2020 - 03:00

Hezbollah Strongly Condemns Bahraini Regime’s Recognition of the ‘Israeli’ Entity, All Anticipated Types of Normal

Hezbollah strongly condemns the Bahraini regime’s recognition of the ‘Israeli’ entity, as well as all anticipated typed of normalizing ties with it.

This step comes in the course of the collaborator and betrayer regimes’ shift from secret ties with the enemy to the public ones.

Hezbollah finds that all the excuses driven by those tyrant rulers could not justify this huge betrayal and painful stab for the Palestinian people and the nation’s just causes.

Hezbollah further considers that the response for those treacherous steps will be by the free Arab and Muslim peoples, especially the Palestinian people and all resistance movements in the region that adhere to the Palestinian people’s right to return to their land, and reject all types of normalization and cooperation with this occupying regime, which will emerge victorious by God’s willing.
