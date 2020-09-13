0
Sunday 13 September 2020 - 03:02

Hezbollah Horror Surrounds Enemy Soldiers

Story Code : 885942
Hezbollah Horror Surrounds Enemy Soldiers
Yossi Yehoshua, the military correspondent for the “Israeli” Yediot Ahronot, revealed that the occupation army was getting ready for a new Hezbollah operation on the entity’s northern border, citing a senior officer in the General Staff of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] who said that in case Hezbollah succeeded in killing a soldier, Tel Aviv’s response should be severe, and the Lebanese Resistance group would pay for that even if this would be followed by some days of fighting.

Below is Yehoshua’s article in the “Israeli” daily:

The “Israeli” army is preparing for the likelihood of a new Hezbollah attack on the northern border, but some senior officers were claiming that if there were injuries, as [Sayyed] Nasrallah had promised, there would be a need for a severe response that would oblige Hezbollah to pay for what it had done – even if this would include several days of fighting in the north – in order to alter the equation the organization’s secretary general had imposed.

Hezbollah is still trying to find unprotected “Israeli” soldiers to carry out an attack. All movement on the northern border is operational, producing a paradoxical situation: “citizens” are freely moving on roads while soldiers are hiding so that they are not targeted.

A senior officer in the General Staff said that in case Hezbollah succeeded in killing a soldier, “Israel’s” response should be severe to oblige Hezbollah to pay for what it had done even if this would be followed by several days of fighting, in order to alter the equation that Sayyed Nasrallah had imposed.

The officer recalled that the “Israeli” army didn’t respond to Hezbollah’s attack in the Shebaa Farms, which killed an officer and two “Israeli” soldiers in 2015, despite the political leadership’s statements and threats at that time. An “Israeli” army officer said, “We are forbidden to be in such a situation; and it is not good that the army is hiding in that way; the equation must therefore be altered at the first opportunity to prevent a similar situation in the future”.

The northern district’s estimation is that Hezbollah is not concerned in an all-out war. At a furthest estimation, not more than a round of war against military targets on both sides may evolve. Accordingly, senior officers said, the result should be clear enough to prevent the recurrence of the current reality.
Comment


Featured Stories
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
US ‘Spy’ Captured Near Venezuelan Oil Refining Complex: Maduro
US ‘Spy’ Captured Near Venezuelan Oil Refining Complex: Maduro
12 September 2020
Saudi Officials Must Testify in 9/11 Lawsuit, Says US Judge
Saudi Officials Must Testify in 9/11 Lawsuit, Says US Judge
12 September 2020
Terror Groups Plotting for another Provocative Chemical Attack in Syria: Russia
Terror Groups Plotting for another Provocative Chemical Attack in Syria: Russia
12 September 2020
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
11 September 2020
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
11 September 2020
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
11 September 2020
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
11 September 2020
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
10 September 2020
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
10 September 2020
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
10 September 2020
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
10 September 2020
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
9 September 2020