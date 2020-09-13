Hezbollah Horror Surrounds Enemy Soldiers

Islam Times - The fear and panic that Hezbollah will carry out an attack against the “Israeli” entity’s occupation army continue to haunt daily analyzes in “Israeli” newspaper and platforms, especially after Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah declared that the Resistance intended to kill a Zionist soldier in revenge for the martyrdom of one of its fighters in Syria.

Yossi Yehoshua, the military correspondent for the “Israeli” Yediot Ahronot, revealed that the occupation army was getting ready for a new Hezbollah operation on the entity’s northern border, citing a senior officer in the General Staff of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] who said that in case Hezbollah succeeded in killing a soldier, Tel Aviv’s response should be severe, and the Lebanese Resistance group would pay for that even if this would be followed by some days of fighting.The “Israeli” army is preparing for the likelihood of a new Hezbollah attack on the northern border, but some senior officers were claiming that if there were injuries, as [Sayyed] Nasrallah had promised, there would be a need for a severe response that would oblige Hezbollah to pay for what it had done – even if this would include several days of fighting in the north – in order to alter the equation the organization’s secretary general had imposed.Hezbollah is still trying to find unprotected “Israeli” soldiers to carry out an attack. All movement on the northern border is operational, producing a paradoxical situation: “citizens” are freely moving on roads while soldiers are hiding so that they are not targeted.A senior officer in the General Staff said that in case Hezbollah succeeded in killing a soldier, “Israel’s” response should be severe to oblige Hezbollah to pay for what it had done even if this would be followed by several days of fighting, in order to alter the equation that Sayyed Nasrallah had imposed.The officer recalled that the “Israeli” army didn’t respond to Hezbollah’s attack in the Shebaa Farms, which killed an officer and two “Israeli” soldiers in 2015, despite the political leadership’s statements and threats at that time. An “Israeli” army officer said, “We are forbidden to be in such a situation; and it is not good that the army is hiding in that way; the equation must therefore be altered at the first opportunity to prevent a similar situation in the future”.The northern district’s estimation is that Hezbollah is not concerned in an all-out war. At a furthest estimation, not more than a round of war against military targets on both sides may evolve. Accordingly, senior officers said, the result should be clear enough to prevent the recurrence of the current reality.