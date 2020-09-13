Two Sheriff's Deputies Shot in California in Critical Condition

Islam Times - Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were shot in the city of Compton, California, on Saturday, according to the department.

The department confirmed on Twitter that one male deputy and one female deputy were “ambushed” while sitting in a patrol vehicle. Both deputies “sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition.”“They are both undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large,” the department tweeted late Saturday, The Hill reported.The department also shared footage of the incident on Twitter. The video shows a person in dark clothing approach the side of the parked patrol vehicle and fire several shots.The incident occurred at the Metro Blue Line station in Compton at approximately 7 p.m. local time, according to ABC7 in Los Angeles.The location is close to the Compton sheriff's station.