Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity

Islam Times - Oman welcomes Bahrain’s decision to normalize relations with the Zionist entity and hopes it will contribute to the so-called Israeli-Palestinian peace, Oman state media said on Sunday.

The Regime in Manama on Friday became the second Gulf country to normalize ties with Tel Aviv after the United Arab Emirates said they would do so a month ago.“The Sultanate welcomes the initiative taken by the sisterly kingdom of Bahrain,” the Oman’s state TV channel said on its Twitter account.Oman “hopes this new strategic path taken by some Arab countries will contribute to bringing about a peace based on an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and on establishing an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as capital,” the government statement said.Israeli intelligence minister said a few days after the UAE-Israel accord was announced on Aug. 13 that Oman could also formalize ties with the Zionist entity. Oman has welcomed the UAE and Bahraini decisions but has not commented on its own prospects for normalized relations.