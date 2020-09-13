Foreigners Also Receive Free Coronavirus Treatment in Iran

Islam Times - Foreign nationals and immigrants residing in Iran would get treatment for the novel coronavirus free of charge, the Health Ministry announced.

In an interview with IRNA, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said due to the spread of the coronavirus and the importance of creating sustainable health in the country, non-Iranian citizens, like Iranians, will receive COVID-19 health services free of charge.She said the Islamic Republic's belief in creating sustainable health in the country has made it possible to provide health services for non-Iranians like the Iranian citizens because the basics of human rights, religion and dignity of human beings say such services must be given to this population, the government’s official website reported.“Due to its special geographical location in the last four decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed a large number of immigrants and refugees from other countries, especially Afghanistan,” she underlined.She further maintained that in this regard, health and medical personnel have been deployed in hotels and bases providing health and medical services to refugees and non-Iranian citizens since March 2020.Official statistics released by Iran's Interior Ministry show that there are about one million refugees in the country, of which only about 4% live in official guest cities of the Ministry of Interior and 96% of other refugees, unlike other host countries, integrate with Iranians and they have settled in urban and rural areas.According to statistical estimates, about 2 to 2.5 million illegal immigrants live in the country.“Considering the health status of the refugee population in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the health needs of this population have been a priority of the Ministry of Health since the beginning and Iran has always planned to improve the health index among this population,” Lari noted.