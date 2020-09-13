0
Sunday 13 September 2020 - 23:11

Foreigners Also Receive Free Coronavirus Treatment in Iran

Story Code : 886064
Foreigners Also Receive Free Coronavirus Treatment in Iran
In an interview with IRNA, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said due to the spread of the coronavirus and the importance of creating sustainable health in the country, non-Iranian citizens, like Iranians, will receive COVID-19 health services free of charge.

She said the Islamic Republic's belief in creating sustainable health in the country has made it possible to provide health services for non-Iranians like the Iranian citizens because the basics of human rights, religion and dignity of human beings say such services must be given to this population, the government’s official website reported.

“Due to its special geographical location in the last four decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed a large number of immigrants and refugees from other countries, especially Afghanistan,” she underlined.

She further maintained that in this regard, health and medical personnel have been deployed in hotels and bases providing health and medical services to refugees and non-Iranian citizens since March 2020.

Official statistics released by Iran's Interior Ministry show that there are about one million refugees in the country, of which only about 4% live in official guest cities of the Ministry of Interior and 96% of other refugees, unlike other host countries, integrate with Iranians and they have settled in urban and rural areas.

According to statistical estimates, about 2 to 2.5 million illegal immigrants live in the country.

“Considering the health status of the refugee population in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the health needs of this population have been a priority of the Ministry of Health since the beginning and Iran has always planned to improve the health index among this population,” Lari noted.
Comment


Featured Stories
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
Greece Announces Major Arms Purchase as Turkey Tension Rises
Greece Announces Major Arms Purchase as Turkey Tension Rises
13 September 2020
Bomb Attacks Injure 21 Civilians in Northern Syria
Bomb Attacks Injure 21 Civilians in Northern Syria
13 September 2020
Palestinians Rally against Bahrain-Israel Normalization
Palestinians Rally against Bahrain-Israel Normalization
13 September 2020
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
12 September 2020
US ‘Spy’ Captured Near Venezuelan Oil Refining Complex: Maduro
US ‘Spy’ Captured Near Venezuelan Oil Refining Complex: Maduro
12 September 2020
Saudi Officials Must Testify in 9/11 Lawsuit, Says US Judge
Saudi Officials Must Testify in 9/11 Lawsuit, Says US Judge
12 September 2020
Terror Groups Plotting for another Provocative Chemical Attack in Syria: Russia
Terror Groups Plotting for another Provocative Chemical Attack in Syria: Russia
12 September 2020
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
11 September 2020
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
11 September 2020
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
11 September 2020
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
11 September 2020
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
10 September 2020