Velayati: UAE, Bahrain Revealed Their Real Face

Islam Times - Top Adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati slammed the Bahraini agreement to normalize ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

“The disgraceful act of Al Khalifah and its insistence on implementing the Deal of the Century and betraying the Palestinian cause displays the recklessness of the rulers of Bahrain and also the UAE that they built a house on the water by pinning hope on empty promises the Great Satan, US, who has shed the blood of thousands of innocent Muslims, both Arabs, and non-Arabs,” Imam Khamenei’s adviser said in a statement on Sunday.The rulers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates displayed their true image, hurt the feelings of millions of free people, and made enemies of the oppressed people of Palestine bolder, Velayati added.American strategists, who have conceded numerous defeats in recent years in West Asia, have no other aim by these ‘normalization show’ than to satisfy the Zionist lobby and rescue the Zionist PM and the US President, he added.“Obviously, this shameful act has created new opportunities such as exposing the hypocrisy of some reactionary rulers in the region, revealing the true intentions of the puppets, awakening Muslim nations, unity of Islamic groups and movements, further weakening the compromise process and strengthening the determination of the Resistance by the day,” Velayati noted.The World Assembly of Islamic Awakening condemns this clear betrayal to the Palestinian cause and to the Arab nations and Islamic Ummah and calls on all Muslim governments and nations to reject the plan and spare no effort till the final defeat of the occupying ‘Israeli’ regime, he added.“Certainly, with the help of Almighty God, Palestine will be liberated from the river to the sea with the solidarity of the awakened nations and the great scholars and sympathizers of the Islamic Ummah, and the final victory will be for the Palestinian nation,” Velayati’s statement concluded.