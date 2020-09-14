0
Monday 14 September 2020 - 22:53

Sayyed Houthi: ‘Israel’ Preparing to Operate in Yemen in Cooperation with Aggression Coalition

In a televised speech which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Zayd, Sayyed Houthi pointed out that the Arab regimes normalizing ties with ‘Israel’ seek ‘peace with the enemy, but launch wars on the Umma peoples.

Sayyed Houthi reiterated readiness to continue confronting the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen, stressing that this comprises the right path.

Sayyed Houthi noted that the United States and ‘Israel’ take the advantages of the idiocy of those Arab regimes in order in order to pursue their targets in Yemen and the region, adding that Riyadh and Abu Dhabi and Manama are involved in the crime of treachery for the sake of Washington and Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, a Saudi artillery bombardment at Saada on the same day claimed two Yemeni civilians.
