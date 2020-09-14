Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units Repel Daesh Attack in Samarra

Islam Times - Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], also known in Arabic as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces repelled a Daesh [Arabic acronym for Takfiri ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] terrorist attack in southern Samarra.

PMUs announced on Monday that their forces managed to repel attacks by Daesh terrorist elements in Tal al-Dhahab area in the southern city of Samarra, according to the PMU press service.The Iraqi Security Intelligence Service announced on Friday evening that four Daesh leaders had been killed during an ambush operation in southern Samarra.Yesterday, PMU Command in al-Anbar Governorate announced that their resistance forces launched an operation called 'Fath ol-Mobin' against the remnants of Daesh terrorists in the area.Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of Daesh’s alleged caliphate, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, al-Anbar and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for their attacks. They have carried out various terrorist attacks over the past year.Daesh has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.In recent months, PMUs and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against Daesh terrorists in al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.