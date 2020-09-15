0
Tuesday 15 September 2020 - 11:15

Boat Capsizes near Libya; 2 Dozen Migrants Presumed Dead

Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration, told AP that Libya’s coast guard intercepted three boats on Monday, and one of them had capsized.


She said the coast guard retrieved two bodies, and survivors reported 22 others were missing and presumed dead.


At least 45 survivors on the three boats were returned to the shore. All migrants were men, with a majority from Egypt and Morocco, she said.


“This new tragedy signals yet again the need for increased search and rescue capacity in the Mediterranean. Instead, we are seeing restrictions on NGOs and long, unnecessary stand-offs,” Msehli said.


The shipwreck was the latest maritime disaster involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.


In August, a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized leaving at least 45 people drowned or missing and presumed dead, marking the largest number of fatalities in a single shipwreck off the coast of the North African country.


Libya, which descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi, has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe.
