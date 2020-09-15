0
Tuesday 15 September 2020 - 11:21

Trump to Sign UAE, Bahrain Normalization Deals with ‘Israel’ As Observer: WH Official

Story Code : 886375
In a press brief ahead of Tuesday's signing, the official specified that while the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ will work as an agreement between the US, ‘Israel’ and the UAE, the Zionist entity will also sign bilateral documents with the UAE and Bahrain.

The Tel Aviv occupation regime’s accord with the UAE will amount to a full-fledged agreement, a comprehensive document that will have to be officially ratified to come into effect.

With Bahrain, however, the occupation entity will sign a joint declaration -- a document that rather announces the intention to work toward normalizing ties and does not require ratification.

The documents set to be signed will mostly deal with bilateral matters and will not touch upon subjects like Temple Mount access, the official said, adding that the White House could not confirm the reports that under the arrangements, the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity was to suspend its plans to apply its laws to West Bank areas for four years.
