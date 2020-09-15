UAE Foreign Minister Calls on Palestinian Leadership to Engage in “Fruitful Talks” with ‘Israel’

Islam Times - UAE Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed, called on the Palestinian leadership to engage in “fruitful talks’ with the Zionist entity and “seize the chance” amid the developments pertaining the normalization of ties with the Israeli enemy.

Bin Zayed alleged that the normalization deals will not hinder the process of establishing the Palestinian state and providing the Palestinians with their rights, adding that UAE will “continue standing by the Palestinian leadership in any step towards peace”.US President Donald Trump on Tuesday will preside on the White House South Lawn over the signing of normalization deals between ‘Israel’ and the Gulf states of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.