0
Tuesday 15 September 2020 - 22:45

UAE Foreign Minister Calls on Palestinian Leadership to Engage in “Fruitful Talks” with ‘Israel’

Story Code : 886506
UAE Foreign Minister Calls on Palestinian Leadership to Engage in “Fruitful Talks” with ‘Israel’
Bin Zayed alleged that the normalization deals will not hinder the process of establishing the Palestinian state and providing the Palestinians with their rights, adding that UAE will “continue standing by the Palestinian leadership in any step towards peace”.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday will preside on the White House South Lawn over the signing of normalization deals between ‘Israel’ and the Gulf states of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
Related Stories
Sayyed Houthi Voices Support to Hezbollah, Says Arab Regimes Normalizing Relations with ‘Israel’ Are Losers
Islam Times - Yemen’s Ansarullah leader, Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, congratulated, in a speech, the Yemeni ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
Afghan Talk Negotiators to Hold First Direct Session on Tuesday
Afghan Talk Negotiators to Hold First Direct Session on Tuesday
15 September 2020
Bahrain, Israel Defense Ministers Hold 1st Phone Call
Bahrain, Israel Defense Ministers Hold 1st Phone Call
15 September 2020
Palestinian Premier Urges Arab Countries to Boycott Signing Ceremony of Normalization Agreements
Palestinian Premier Urges Arab Countries to Boycott Signing Ceremony of Normalization Agreements
15 September 2020
Libya: Eastern-based Government Resigns amid Protests
Libya: Eastern-based Government Resigns amid Protests
14 September 2020
3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon
3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon
14 September 2020
Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor
Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor
14 September 2020
Top Cleric Decries Israel-Bahrain Deal, Calls to Resist
Top Cleric Decries Israel-Bahrain Deal, Calls to Resist
14 September 2020
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
13 September 2020
Greece Announces Major Arms Purchase as Turkey Tension Rises
Greece Announces Major Arms Purchase as Turkey Tension Rises
13 September 2020
Bomb Attacks Injure 21 Civilians in Northern Syria
Bomb Attacks Injure 21 Civilians in Northern Syria
13 September 2020
Palestinians Rally against Bahrain-Israel Normalization
Palestinians Rally against Bahrain-Israel Normalization
13 September 2020
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
12 September 2020