0
Tuesday 15 September 2020 - 22:47

Israel’s Leumi signs deals with First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD

Story Code : 886507
Israel’s Leumi signs deals with First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD
On Monday, Hapoalim, Israel’s biggest bank, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Emirates NDB, Dubai’s largest bank.

Leumi said its agreements with the UAE banks would help enable the countries to implement economic relations. In a symbolic act, it said it had transferred $180 to each bank.

Leumi, Israel’s second-biggest bank, said it had been approached in recent weeks by dozens of clients seeking to transfer funds to and from the UAE. Until now, they had to do this through European banks, Leumi said.

According to the MoUs, the banks agreed to advance ties with financial institutions in the occupation entity and UAE, providing services such as clearance, credit lines, and foreign currency trade.

Leumi said its subsidiaries Leumi Partners and Leumi Tech would help forge ties between Israeli companies and UAE investors and wealth funds.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
Afghan Talk Negotiators to Hold First Direct Session on Tuesday
Afghan Talk Negotiators to Hold First Direct Session on Tuesday
15 September 2020
Bahrain, Israel Defense Ministers Hold 1st Phone Call
Bahrain, Israel Defense Ministers Hold 1st Phone Call
15 September 2020
Palestinian Premier Urges Arab Countries to Boycott Signing Ceremony of Normalization Agreements
Palestinian Premier Urges Arab Countries to Boycott Signing Ceremony of Normalization Agreements
15 September 2020
Libya: Eastern-based Government Resigns amid Protests
Libya: Eastern-based Government Resigns amid Protests
14 September 2020
3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon
3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon
14 September 2020
Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor
Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor
14 September 2020
Top Cleric Decries Israel-Bahrain Deal, Calls to Resist
Top Cleric Decries Israel-Bahrain Deal, Calls to Resist
14 September 2020
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
13 September 2020
Greece Announces Major Arms Purchase as Turkey Tension Rises
Greece Announces Major Arms Purchase as Turkey Tension Rises
13 September 2020
Bomb Attacks Injure 21 Civilians in Northern Syria
Bomb Attacks Injure 21 Civilians in Northern Syria
13 September 2020
Palestinians Rally against Bahrain-Israel Normalization
Palestinians Rally against Bahrain-Israel Normalization
13 September 2020
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
12 September 2020