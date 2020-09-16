0
Wednesday 16 September 2020 - 08:44

‘Israeli’ Military, Palestinian Resistance Trade Fire Amid Fallout Over Arab Normalization Deals

Palestinian Arabic-language Ma’an news agency, citing local sources, reported that ‘Israeli’ warplanes bombed a training base run by Hamas resistance movement northwest of Beit Lahiya town early on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that huge explosions were heard in the northern Gaza Strip before the site caught fire.

The sources noted that ‘Israeli’ warplanes carried out four air raids against the site, while three others were launched by choppers.

Later, ‘Israeli’ jets targeted another Hamas-run site in an area located between Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip and Khan Yunis in the southern sector of the Palestinian enclave.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in either attack.

The raids came shortly after Palestinian resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of rockets into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

The rockets triggered sirens in the settlements of Ashkelon and Ashdod, potentially sending hundreds of thousands of ‘Israeli’ settlers rushing to bomb shelters just as Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was signing agreements at the White House with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani.

Two settlers were reportedly injured and several more treated for shock after a rocket slammed into a street in Ashdod, according to Zionist media.

Palestinians, who seek an independent state, view the US-brokered deals as a betrayal of their cause.
