Wednesday 16 September 2020 - 22:49

Myanmar Army Admits To ‘Possible Wider Patterns’ Of Violence against Rohingya

Story Code : 886714
The military said in a statement that it had opened an investigation into “possible wider patterns of violations in the region of northern Rakhine in 2016-2017.”

“Allegations regarding villages in the Maungdaw area are included in the scope of this wider investigation,” it said, referring to a district on the border with Bangladesh

It said the military-run Office of the Judge Advocate General had reviewed a report by a government-backed commission that implicated soldiers in committing war crimes and had expanded the scope of its investigations in response.

No further details were provided about the investigations.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar’s Rakhine State to neighboring Bangladesh — joining more than 200,000 already there — amid a military-led crackdown in 2017 that the UN has said was perpetrated with “genocidal intent.”

Thousands were killed, and many others were raped, tortured, or arrested in the crackdown.

The Myanmarese military flatly rejected the accusations, for which countless eyewitness testimonies and satellite image evidence were available.

Last week, two Myanmarese soldiers confessed to the International Court of Justice [ICC] in The Hague that they had participated in executions, mass burials, village obliterations, and rape against the Muslim community in Rakhine.

The two soldiers confessed that they had been ordered by military command to “shoot all you see and all you hear” in Muslim villages in August 2017.
