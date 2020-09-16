Famine Threat Returns To Yemen, Amid Upsurge in Fighting

Islam Times - The specter of famine returned to Yemen as donor countries fail to make good on their 2020 pledges, amidst an upsurge in fighting, fresh hurdles for aid deliveries, and ongoing efforts to nail down a nationwide ceasefire, the United Nations Security Council heard on Tuesday.

Increased funding was the main reason that famine was prevented two years ago, but this year only 30 per cent of promised donations have come through, said Mark Lowcock, the UN’s top humanitarian official.“Unfortunately, those who are in a position to help – and who have a particular responsibility to do so – are mostly choosing not to,” he said, emphasizing that more than 9 million people have been affected by deep cuts to aid programs.Several donors have, unlike recent years, given nothing so far to the $2.41 billion United Nations humanitarian response plan.