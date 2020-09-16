0
Wednesday 16 September 2020 - 23:54

Iraqi Intelligence Officers Arrest 10 Daesh Terrorists in Nineveh

"Through continuous monitoring of ISIS gangs in Nineveh Governorate, the intelligence represented by Nineveh intelligence arrested 10 terrorists in separate areas of the governorate,” according to a statement by the ministry, Shafaq News reported.

It explained that "the terrorists worked in the so-called Diwan al-Jund, the state of Dijlah, the state of Nineveh, and Askar in the Dabiq army, using with different names."

"Through preliminary investigations, they admitted their affiliation with ISIS and their participation in several terrorist operations against the security forces and citizens," it added, noting that "they were referred to the judiciary to be punished fairly”.

In recent months, suspected Daesh militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin (north), and Diyala (east), known as the “Triangle of Death”.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.

However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in some areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.

The Iraqi army and popular forces continue to carry out frequent operations against the terror group in these parts of the country.
