Russia Says US 'Fully Isolated' on International Scene

Islam Times - Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Wednesday said the US is "practically fully isolated" on the international scene.

"The discussion in #IAEA Board of Governors on verification in #Iran proved once again that #US is practically fully isolated on this matter on the international scene," he tweeted.In an earlier tweet on the same day, he wrote, "#IAEA Board of Governors started consideration of the report on verification in #Iran in the light of UNSC res.2231. The tone is positive. EU even stronger articulated support to the nuclear deal. E-3 reiterated their negative position on snapback. Discussion continues.""The 4 major points in the discussion in #IAEA Board of Governors on verification in #Iran: support to the Agency; support to the nuclear deal which must be preserved; the need for Iran to come back to full implementation; regret over US position."Also he tweeted, "Discussions in the #IAEA Board of Governors confirms that practically nobody takes seriously ridiculous attempts of US to present itself as a self-proclaimed #JCPOA participant. Washington deprived itself of this status in 2018, when it withdrew from the nuclear deal," he added.Despite the US baseless claims, IAEA, in its latest report, has explicitly portrayed a clear image of the current status of bilateral cooperation with Iran and envisaged positive and constructive prospects in relations between Iran and the agency.Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi left Tehran for Vienna on August 24 evening after holding talks with Iranian officials and issuance of a joint statement.In that joint statement, Grossi, and the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi announced, "After intensive bilateral consultations, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, in good faith.”“In this regard, Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities to resolve these issues," the statement added.