Israeli occupation strikes Gaza, causing injuries among civilians

The Palestinian resistance insisted that it fired rockets in response to Israeli attacks on resistance sites in the south and north of the occupied Gaza Strip.

Islam Times- Israeli occupation jets carried out series of airstrike in the besieged Gaza Strip on Wednesday night, causing several injuries among civilians.

Medical sources said that 14 Palestinian women, children and an old man were admitted to hospitals in the south of the Gaza Strip between 2am and 3:30am.

The old man along with four children suffered light injuries and the remaining were reported horror cases.

Between 4:3am and 5am, the Israeli fighters carried out another attack on the north of Gaza, causing no injuries, but medical sources reported that nine children and two women needed trauma treatment.



Israeli occupation army claimed in a statement that the airstrikes came in response to firing rockets from Gaza at the illegal Israeli settlements.

“We will never accept that the Israeli occupation decides the rules of engagement,” Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qasem said in a statement.

It is worth noting that Israeli media and international news agencies do not recognise Palestinian casualties when they suffered from trauma attacks.