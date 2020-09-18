0
Friday 18 September 2020 - 00:55

Yemeni Drone Attack Targets Abha Airport in Asir

Story Code : 886882
The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, General Yehya Sarea, said that Sammad III drone was employed in the attack “which came in response to the ongoing Saudi blockade and aggression on Yemen”.

Yemen has been under bloody aggression by Saudi-led coalition since March 2015 in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.
