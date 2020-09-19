Lavorv Says Russia Ready to Contribute to Dialogue between Iran, US

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov voiced readiness to provide assistance in establishing dialogue between Iran and the United States, stressing that Washington’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic will never work out, Sputnik news agency reported on Friday.

“Iran has declared readiness for dialogue many times, and it is still ready for dialogue, which certainly cannot be based on the ultimatums that the US side puts forward from time to time,” Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview on Thursday.“We will be ready to contribute to the establishment of this dialogue. Jointly with European nations and the People’s Republic of China, we keep defending the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] on settling the Iranian nuclear problem, which was approved by the United Nations Security Council back in 2015 and which the US keeps destroying as part of its policy of demonizing Iran,” the Russian foreign minister added.The UN Security Council keeps discussing the JCPOA, with “13 out of 15” countries speaking firmly against the attempts to undermine the Iran nuclear deal, according to Lavrov.Russia’s top diplomat slammed the US attempts to set the dialogue on the Middle East’s and North Africa’s problems “on anti-Iranian track.”“This is a dead-end track. The sanctions aimed at choking Iran have never worked out and will not work out now,” Lavrov stressed.