0
Saturday 19 September 2020 - 11:19

South Africa Says No Evidence of Alleged Iranian Plot to Kill US Envoy

Story Code : 887177
South Africa Says No Evidence of Alleged Iranian Plot to Kill US Envoy
In a statement released on Friday, the agency spokesman Mava Scott said that South African officials had met with their US counterparts to request additional information.

"At present, the information provided is not sufficient to sustain the allegation that there is a credible threat against the United States Ambassador to South Africa," Scott said.

The remarks came days after the Politico news magazine alleged that Tehran was planning to kill Marks before the US presidential election to avenge Washington’s assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq early this year.

The article claimed to be based on US intelligence reports, purportedly seen by a US government official and another official familiar with the documents, noting that Marks had likely been chosen due to her closeness to US President Donald Trump.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry categorically rejected the “baseless” allegations as part of American officials’ “hackneyed and outworn methods to create Iranophobic atmosphere on the international arena.”

Trump, however, cited the report to threaten an attack “1,000 times greater in magnitude” against Iran.

Scott stressed that South Africa had heightened security to protect the US diplomatic mission and personnel, saying, "Such plots of assassination against diplomats are viewed in a very serious light and Her Excellency, Ambassador Marks has been assured of our commitment in this regard."

Additionally on Friday, South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor said her country is “as surprised as its Iranian friends” after learning about the alleged assassination plot.

“I find it surprising, why would Iran being a very good friend of South Africa come and commit a horrendous act in a country which has been a good friend to Iran, and of such a nature?” she said in an interview with SABC News. “I can only describe it as bizarre and let me stop there.”
Comment


Featured Stories
France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah
France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah
Trump Says Kuwait May Be Next in Middle East to Normalize Ties With ‘Israel’
Trump Says Kuwait May Be Next in Middle East to Normalize Ties With ‘Israel’
19 September 2020
Army Aviation Commander: Iran Air Force Self-Sufficient, Ready to Help Friends
Army Aviation Commander: Iran Air Force Self-Sufficient, Ready to Help Friends
19 September 2020
Canadian Rights Groups Press Trudeau to Halt Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
Canadian Rights Groups Press Trudeau to Halt Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
19 September 2020
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
18 September 2020
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
18 September 2020
Trump Eyes Executive Order to Punish Arms Trade with Iran: Sources
Trump Eyes Executive Order to Punish Arms Trade with Iran: Sources
18 September 2020
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
18 September 2020
No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia
No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia
17 September 2020
Libyan Unity Gov’t Chief Says Ready to Step Down
Libyan Unity Gov’t Chief Says Ready to Step Down
17 September 2020
Pentagon Papers Leaker Testifies in Assange’s Defense, Says Wikileaks Exposed War Crimes In Public Interest
Pentagon Papers Leaker Testifies in Assange’s Defense, Says Wikileaks Exposed War Crimes In Public Interest
17 September 2020
Pompeo’s ‘Psychopathic’ Comments Aimed at Saving Trump Regime Face: Iran
Pompeo’s ‘Psychopathic’ Comments Aimed at Saving Trump Regime Face: Iran
17 September 2020
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
16 September 2020