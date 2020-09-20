Iraq’s PMU Launches Anti-ISIL Operation in Nineveh Province

Islam Times - Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi launched an anti-ISIL operation in the Northern Province of Nineveh on Saturday.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces launched an anti-ISIL operation in the south of Mosul on Saturday, Almaalomah reported.The commander of forces in Nineveh province announced that the 30th Brigade of PMU along with the Iraqi army mounted an operation in the south of Mosul to eliminate the remnant of ISIL terrorists.The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.