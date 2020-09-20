0
Sunday 20 September 2020 - 01:58

Iraq’s PMU Launches Anti-ISIL Operation in Nineveh Province

Story Code : 887314
Iraq’s PMU Launches Anti-ISIL Operation in Nineveh Province
Hashd al-Sha’abi forces launched an anti-ISIL operation in the south of Mosul on Saturday, Almaalomah reported.

The commander of forces in Nineveh province announced that the 30th Brigade of PMU along with the Iraqi army mounted an operation in the south of Mosul to eliminate the remnant of ISIL terrorists.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.
Comment


Featured Stories
France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah
France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah
Trump Says Kuwait May Be Next in Middle East to Normalize Ties With ‘Israel’
Trump Says Kuwait May Be Next in Middle East to Normalize Ties With ‘Israel’
19 September 2020
Army Aviation Commander: Iran Air Force Self-Sufficient, Ready to Help Friends
Army Aviation Commander: Iran Air Force Self-Sufficient, Ready to Help Friends
19 September 2020
Canadian Rights Groups Press Trudeau to Halt Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
Canadian Rights Groups Press Trudeau to Halt Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
19 September 2020
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
18 September 2020
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
18 September 2020
Trump Eyes Executive Order to Punish Arms Trade with Iran: Sources
Trump Eyes Executive Order to Punish Arms Trade with Iran: Sources
18 September 2020
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
18 September 2020
No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia
No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia
17 September 2020
Libyan Unity Gov’t Chief Says Ready to Step Down
Libyan Unity Gov’t Chief Says Ready to Step Down
17 September 2020
Pentagon Papers Leaker Testifies in Assange’s Defense, Says Wikileaks Exposed War Crimes In Public Interest
Pentagon Papers Leaker Testifies in Assange’s Defense, Says Wikileaks Exposed War Crimes In Public Interest
17 September 2020
Pompeo’s ‘Psychopathic’ Comments Aimed at Saving Trump Regime Face: Iran
Pompeo’s ‘Psychopathic’ Comments Aimed at Saving Trump Regime Face: Iran
17 September 2020
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
16 September 2020