Over 30 Taliban Fighters Killed in Afghan Airstrikes: Govt.

Islam Times - The Afghan air force carried out multiple strikes on Taliban positions in the northeast of the country, killing a number of its members.

More than 30 Taliban militants were killed in multiple Afghan air force strikes on Saturday, said Afghan officials, France 24 reported.The attacks happened as the group and the Afghan government, led by President Ashraf Ghani, begin long-awaited peace talks.The strikes targeted locations in the Khan Abad district in northern Kunduz province, tweeted the Ministry of Defense. The offensive was carried out after Taliban fighters attacked Afghan forces, alleged the ministry.Two commanders: "Qari Abdulrazeq" and "Mawlawi Abbas," were killed, according to the ministry.