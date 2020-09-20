Iraqi Army Foil ISIL Plot to Attack Arbaeen Pilgrims

Islam Times - Iraqi Army reportedly thwarted ISIL’s plot to launch an attack on the Arbaeen pilgrimage procession.

Iraqi Army foiled ISIL’s plot to launch an attack on the Arbaeen pilgrimage procession, Shafaaq News reported.According to the report, Iraqi forces identified and arrested one of the most dangerous commanders of ISIL in an intelligence operation in Baghdad.Security sources noted that the ISIL commander had planned a terrorist operation against Arbaeen’s pilgrims in Karbala.The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.