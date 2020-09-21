Dozen Participants in Anti-Gov’t Protests in “Israel” Arrested

Islam Times - Nearly a dozen people were arrested during anti-government demonstrations in the “Israeli” entity, where a new coronavirus-related lockdown has been introduced, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reports.

Thousands of protesters headed to “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in al-Quds [Jerusalem] on Sunday. Some demonstrators started disturbing the peace and assaulting police officers, The Jerusalem Post said.One driver raced toward a crowd of protesters in his car, hitting the breaks at the last moment.The driver was arrested. A total of 11 protesters were detained by police on Sunday, according to the newspaper.On Friday, a second coronavirus-related lockdown took effect in the entity, for a period of three weeks with a possibility of extension. An additional 1,000 police officers have been mobilized to enforce the lockdown, Israeli police spokesman Mikhail Zingerman.Anti-government protests in the “Israeli” entity have been ongoing since July, with demonstrators calling for Netanyahu’s resignation amid an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.